A First Look at Classic Stage Company's Dracula Off-Broadway

The Kate Hamill adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel is one of two in CSC’s Gothic repertory presentation, paired with Frankenstein.

Performances of Dracula began January 16 at Classic Stage Company, kicking off the first play in the company's Gothic repertory cycle (the second, Tristan Bernays’ adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, begins January 30). In this new adaptation of Dracula from Kate Hamill, the playwright-actor confronts the sexism in Bram Stoker's original work, turning it into a feminist revenge fantasy.

Directed by Sarna Lapine, Dracula stars Matthew Amendt in the title role. Rounding out the cast are Laura Baranik as Drusilla, Michael Crane as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes as Doctor Van Helsing, Hamill as Renfield, Lori Laing as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar as Doctor Seward.

Performances of both Dracula and Frankenstein are scheduled through March 8.

The creative team for the repertory productions includes scenic designer (and CSC's artistic director) John Doyle, costume designer Toni-Leslie James (Frankenstein), costume designer Robert Perdziola (Dracula), lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Leon Rothenberg, and casting by Telsey + Co. The stage managers for Dracula are Sarah E.T. Jackson and Giles T. Horne, and the stage managers for Frankenstein are Megan Schwarz Dickert and Diane Healy.



