A First Look at Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Off-Broadway

The Shakespearean classic, helmed by Tony winner John Doyle, will officially open October 27 at Classic Stage Company.

Performances began October 10 at Classic Stage Company for Macbeth, directed by artistic director John Doyle. Shakespeare's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness stars real-life acting couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

The cast of Macbeth, which will officially open October 27, also features Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Flip through photos from the production below:



Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway 14 PHOTOS

Doyle is the director and scenic designer for the production. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bernita Robinson is production stage manager, and Stephanie Macchia is the assistant stage manager.

