A First Look at Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 25, 2019
 
The Shakespearean classic, helmed by Tony winner John Doyle, will officially open October 27 at Classic Stage Company.
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Corey Stoll in Macbeth Joan Marcus

Performances began October 10 at Classic Stage Company for Macbeth, directed by artistic director John Doyle. Shakespeare's bloody tale of revenge, murder, and madness stars real-life acting couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

The cast of Macbeth, which will officially open October 27, also features Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Duncan, Barzin Akhavan as Macduff, Raffi Barsoumian as Malcolm, N'Jameh Camara as Lady Macduff, Erik Lochtefeld as Banquo, Antonio Michael Woodard as Fleance and Young Macduff, and Barbara Walsh as Ross.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Macbeth Off-Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Erik Lochtefeld in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
N’Jameh Camara and Barbara Walsh in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Antonio Michael Woodard in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Barzin Akhavan in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Raffi Barsoumian in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Barbara Walsh in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Nadia Bowers in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Macbeth_Classic Stage Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Corey Stoll in Macbeth Joan Marcus
Share

Doyle is the director and scenic designer for the production. Rounding out the creative team are costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Solomon Weisbard, sound designer Matt Stine. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Bernita Robinson is production stage manager, and Stephanie Macchia is the assistant stage manager.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!