A First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori’s Soft Power Off-Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 30, 2019
 
The musical-within-a-play began previews September 24 at the Public Theater with a cast including Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue.
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito in Soft Power Joan Marcus

The Off-Broadway premiere of Soft Power, a new musical-within-a-play co-written by Tony winners David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change), began performances at The Public Theater September 24 ahead of an October 15 opening.

Soft Power rewinds recent political history and plays it back, a century later, through the Chinese lens of a future East-meets-West musical. The recently extended show, scheduled through November 10, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Leigh Silverman (Violet) with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812).

Returning to the stage from the world premiere on the West Coast are Conrad Ricamora (The King and I) as Xue Xing, Jon Hoche as Chief Justice/Hālǐ Aòhālā, Francis Jue (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as DHH, Kendyl Ito (Wild Goose Dreams) as Jing, Austin Ku (Pacific Overtures Off-Broadway) as Bobby Bob/Jū Míng, Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day) as Randy Ray/Yáo Tuō/VEEP, Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie) as Zoe/Hillary, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) as Betsy/Lóng Lín Kūn, and Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon) as the Xue Xing standby, along with ensemble members Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, and female swing Emily Stillings. Joining the cast are Emily Trumble, Kyra Smith, and John Yi.

Check out the brand-new production photos below:

Production Photos: Soft Power at the Public Theater

Production Photos: Soft Power at the Public Theater

8 PHOTOS
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Francis Jue and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Conrad Ricamora and Francis Jue in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alyse Alan Louis and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Conrad Ricamora and Alyse Alan Louis in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora in Soft Power Joan Marcus
Soft Power_Public Theater_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Conrad Ricamora and the Cast of Soft Power Joan Marcus
Share

The production features orchestrations by Danny Troob, music direction and supervision by Chris Fenwick, dance arrangements by John Clancy, scenic design by Clint Ramos, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Mark Barton, sound design by Kai Harada, sound effects by Bart Fassbender, video design by Bryce Cutler, hair and makeup design by Tom Watson, special effects by Lillis Meeh, music contracting by Antoine Silverman, and additional orchestrations by Larry Hochman and John Clancy.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!