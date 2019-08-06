A First Look at Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 06, 2019
Buy Tickets to Evita
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical is set to open in London August 8.
in <i>Evita</i>
Trent Saunders, Samantha Pauly, and cast of Evita Marc Brenner

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Evita is set to open August 8 after beginning performances August 2 in London. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony- and Olivier-winning musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is scheduled to run through September 21.

Evita tells the story of an obscure and ambitious actor who becomes the powerful and controversial first lady of Argentina.

The production features Samantha Pauly (in her U.K. debut) as Evita, Ektor Rivera (Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! on Broadway and U.S. tour) as Juan Peron, Trent Saunders (Aladdin) as Che, Adam Pearce as Agustín Magaldi, and Olivier nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as the Mistress.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Production Photos: Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

3 PHOTOS
in <i>Evita</i>
Trent Saunders, Samantha Pauly, and cast of Evita Marc Brenner
Trent Saunders and Samantha Pauly in <i>Evita</i>
Trent Saunders and Samantha Pauly in Evita Marc Brenner
in <i>Evita</i>
Trent Saunders in Evita Marc Brenner
Share

Rounding out the cast are Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras, and Rodney Vubya. Four children alternate at each performance: Saffia Layla, Ava Masters, Chanai Owusu-Ansah, and Ellicia Simondwood.

The Evita creative team includes production designer Soutra Gilmour, choreographer Fabian Aloise, musical supervisor Alan Williams, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, and associate director of voice and text Barbara Houseman. U.K. casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, with U.S. casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!