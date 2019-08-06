A First Look at Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical is set to open in London August 8.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Evita is set to open August 8 after beginning performances August 2 in London. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony- and Olivier-winning musical, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is scheduled to run through September 21.

Evita tells the story of an obscure and ambitious actor who becomes the powerful and controversial first lady of Argentina.

The production features Samantha Pauly (in her U.K. debut) as Evita, Ektor Rivera (Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! on Broadway and U.S. tour) as Juan Peron, Trent Saunders (Aladdin) as Che, Adam Pearce as Agustín Magaldi, and Olivier nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as the Mistress.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Production Photos: Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 3 PHOTOS

Rounding out the cast are Alexander Barria, Felipe Bejarano, Alex Cardall, Russell Dickson, Lauren Drew, Hannah Fairclough, Chris Fung, Chlöe Hart, Travis Kerry, Jessica Lee, Dale Mathurin, Peter Nash, Sarah Naudi, Mireia Mambo, Marsha Songcome, Bree Smith, Monica Swayne, Oliver Tester, Amy Thornton, Jon Tsouras, and Rodney Vubya. Four children alternate at each performance: Saffia Layla, Ava Masters, Chanai Owusu-Ansah, and Ellicia Simondwood.

The Evita creative team includes production designer Soutra Gilmour, choreographer Fabian Aloise, musical supervisor Alan Williams, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nick Lidster for Autograph, and associate director of voice and text Barbara Houseman. U.K. casting is by Will Burton CDG for DGA, with U.S. casting by Tara Rubin Casting.