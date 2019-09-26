First Look at Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale will open at the Booth Theatre October 2.

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme will open at the Broadway's Booth Theatre October 2 after beginning performances September 13. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme stars Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Kaila Mullady AKA “Kaiser Rösé,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

The improvised hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

