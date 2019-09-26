First Look at Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   First Look at Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 26, 2019
Buy Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme
 
The improvised hip-hop show from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale will open at the Booth Theatre October 2.
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus

Following a hit, sold-out run downtown earlier this year, Freestyle Love Supreme will open at the Broadway's Booth Theatre October 2 after beginning performances September 13. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020.

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theatre, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme stars Andrew Bancroft AKA “Jelly Donut,” Aneesa Folds AKA “Young Nees,” Anthony Veneziale AKA “Two-Touch,” Arthur Lewis AKA “Arthur The Geniuses,” Chris Sullivan AKA “Shockwave,” Kaila Mullady AKA “Kaiser Rösé,” and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA “UTK.”

READ: Who Will Be Performing in Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme?

The improvised hip-hop musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, features a core nightly cast as well a number of guest stars throughout the run—including Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Daveed Diggs, and Christopher Jackson.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Share

The show is directed by Kail and produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!