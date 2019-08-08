A First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge in Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 08, 2019
Buy Tickets to Sea Wall/A Life
 
The evening of back-to-back monologue plays celebrates its Broadway opening at the Hudson Theatre August 8.
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith

The Broadway premiere of Sea Wall/A Life opens August 8 at the Hudson Theatre, starring Tony nominee Tom Sturridge and Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. The evening of back-to-back monologue plays by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne, respectively, debuts on Broadway following a sold-out run at the Public Theater downtown.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall/A Life explore the joys and pain of both love and loss as the men recall past events involving those they love. The show began previews on Broadway July 26 for a limited run through September 29.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway

Production Photos: Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal Richard Hubert Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal Richard Hubert Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Richard Hubert Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal Tom Sturridge
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Richard Hubert Smith
Share

Stephens' Sea Wall finds Sturridge, in his third collaboration with the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning playwright (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), in an exploration of the human need to know the unknowable.

In A Life, Gyllenhaal continues his collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Payne (Constellations, If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet) for an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love.

Sea Wall/A Life features a set by Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek, costumes by Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce and Christopher Peterson, lighting by Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare, sound by Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger, projections by BAFTA Award winner Luke Halls , and original music by Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Broadway News
Read the latest about Broadway musicals and plays, from show announcements to casting and and reviews.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!