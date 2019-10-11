A First Look at Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls… Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2019
 
The Public Theater revival of the groundbreaking choreopoem began performances October 8.
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus

The Public Theater’s revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf began performances October 8 ahead of an October 22 opening night.

The new production of Shange’s groundbreaking choreopoem (originally seen at The Public in 1976 before transferring to Broadway) is directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.

Inspired by personal events, for colored girls weaves poetry, song, and movement to tell the story of seven women of color, each identified solely by a color. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

Flip through photos of the production below:

in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
Sasha Allen and cast of <i>for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf</i>
Sasha Allen and cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Okwui Okpokwasili in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Alexandria Wailes and cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
Celia Chevalier in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Celia Chevalier in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Jayme Lawson and Adrienne C. Moore in for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf</i>
Cast of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Joan Marcus
For colored girls, which has been extended through December 1, features an ensemble made up of Sasha Allen as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza as Lady in Orange, Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore as Lady in Yellow, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple.

The Public revival features an all-women-of-color creative team, with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

