A First Look at Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

A First Look at Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 02, 2020
 
The four-part limited series will debut on Netflix March 22.
Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker Netflix

Netflix’s original series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is set to debut March 20. The show, based on A’Lelia Bundles’ book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood.

According to production notes, the series tells the story of “the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”

The production also stars Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Carmen Ejogo as business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

Underwood can be seen on Broadway in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama A Soldier’s Play, starring alongside Tony nominee David Alan Grier, Jerry O’Connell, Nnamdi Asomugha, and more. The Kenny Leon-helmed production is scheduled to open at the American Airlines Theatre Janaury 21.

