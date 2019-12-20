A First Look at Paddington Gets in a Jam Off-Broadway

The company behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show brings the show to Union Square's DR2 Theatre.

Performances began December 13 at Union Square's DR2 Theatre for the Off-Broadway premiere of Jonathan Rockefeller’s Paddington Gets in a Jam. The family-friendly show from Rockefeller Productions, the company behind The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, is scheduled to play a 12-week run.

Paddington Gets in a Jam features a cast made up of Jake Bazel (Sesame Street), Jessica Bulzacchelli (James and the Giant Peach), John Cody (Sesame Street), A.J. Ditty (Puffs), and Kirsty Moon (That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody).

In Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington is at home making his favorite marmalade jam, with the help of the Brown’s housekeeper, when they run out of sugar. Paddington goes next door to borrow some sugar, where he finds his ever-grumpy neighbor Mr. Curry in a panic, expecting an important visitor.

Production Photos: Paddington Gets in a Jam Off-Broadway Production Photos: Paddington Gets in a Jam Off-Broadway 5 PHOTOS

Paddington Gets in a Jam is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller with Puppet Creation by Rockefeller Productions. The creative team includes playwright Doug Kmiotek, set designers David Goldstein and Peter Feuchtwanger, lighting designer Jamie Roderick, sound designer Dave Ferdinand, and props master Mikaela Hogan. PRF Productions is production supervisor, Hannah Delmore is stage manager, Jill Bowman is general manager, and Krista Robbins is associate general manager.

The Paddington Bear series was created by author Michael Bond. A film adaptation debuted in 2014, followed by a sequel in 2017.

