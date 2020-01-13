A First Look at Rags in London

A new production of Rags will officially open at London’s Park Theatre January 14 after beginning preview performances January 9.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, Rags tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her: staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to fit in. The musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) revised by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre 14 PHOTOS

The production stars Carolyn Maitland (Ghost, Groundhog Day), Dave Willetts (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love), and Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Hollyoaks). Rounding out the cast are Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack, with Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags features musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.