A First Look at Rags in London

A First Look at Rags in London
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 13, 2020
The musical, directed by Bronagh Lagan, will open at the Park Theatre January 14.
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland and Alex Gibson-Giorgio in Rags Pamela Raith

A new production of Rags will officially open at London’s Park Theatre January 14 after beginning preview performances January 9.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, Rags tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her: staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to fit in. The musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) revised by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre

Production Photos: Rags at London's Park Theatre

14 PHOTOS
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland and Alex Gibson-Giorgio in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland and Jeremy Rose in Rags Pamela Raith
Alex Gibson-Giorgio and Carolyn Maitland in <i>Rags</i>
Alex Gibson-Giorgio and Carolyn Maitland in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Alex Gibson-Giorgio and cast in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland and Jude Muir in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Debbie Chazen and cast in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland and Martha Kirby in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Dave Willetts in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Martha Kirby, Carolyn Maitland, and cast in Rags Pamela Raith
in <i>Rags</i>
Carolyn Maitland in Rags Pamela Raith
The production stars Carolyn Maitland (Ghost, Groundhog Day), Dave Willetts (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love), and Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Hollyoaks). Rounding out the cast are Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack, with Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags features musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

The musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

