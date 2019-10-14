A First Look at The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company’s Musicals in Mufti production begins Off-Broadway October 12.

The York Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary season, launching with a Musicals in Mufti series dedicated to Broadway composer-lyricist Cole Porter, continues October 12–20 with the 1965 musical revue The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter.

The irreverent musical journey travels the globe through an array of songs from the Porter canon, both familiar and forgotten. The "world" under scrutiny is that between 1919 and 1945, when some considerable declining and falling went on.

Originally created and directed by Ben Bagley, York's revival is directed by Pamela Hunt (Jerry’s Girls, The Musical of Musicals) with choreography by Trent Kidd (Fifty Million Frenchmen) and music direction by Eric Svejcar (Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill), the four-person show features Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures), Diane Phelan (The King and I), and Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street).

Flip through photos from the production below:



Production Photos: The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter Off-Broadway Production Photos: The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter Off-Broadway 14 PHOTOS

The York Theatre Company’s Musicals in Mufti series presents musical theatre rarities performed in a simply staged, book-in-hand concert format. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”

The production team includes production manager George Xenos, production stage manager Kimothy Cruse, and assistant stage manager Kirsten Leigh Williams. Casting is by Binder Casting: Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

