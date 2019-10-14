A First Look at The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter at York Theatre Company

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter at York Theatre Company
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 14, 2019
 
The York Theatre Company’s Musicals in Mufti production begins Off-Broadway October 12.
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lee Roy Reams, Danny Gardner, Diane Phelan, and Lauren Molina Ben Strothmann

The York Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary season, launching with a Musicals in Mufti series dedicated to Broadway composer-lyricist Cole Porter, continues October 12–20 with the 1965 musical revue The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter.

The irreverent musical journey travels the globe through an array of songs from the Porter canon, both familiar and forgotten. The "world" under scrutiny is that between 1919 and 1945, when some considerable declining and falling went on.

Originally created and directed by Ben Bagley, York's revival is directed by Pamela Hunt (Jerry’s Girls, The Musical of Musicals) with choreography by Trent Kidd (Fifty Million Frenchmen) and music direction by Eric Svejcar (Berlin to Broadway with Kurt Weill), the four-person show features Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures), Diane Phelan (The King and I), and Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street).

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter Off-Broadway

14 PHOTOS
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lee Roy Reams, Diane Phelan, Danny Gardner, and Lauren Molina Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lee Roy Reams Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Diane Phelan and Danny Gardner Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lauren Molina, Diane Phelan, and Eric Svejcar Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lauren Molina, Danny Gardner, and Diane Phelan Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lauren Molina Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Diane Phelan and Lauren Molina Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Lee Roy Reams, Danny Gardner, Diane Phelan, and Lauren Molina Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Diane Phelan and Danny Gardner Ben Strothmann
The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter_York Theatre Company_Off Broadway_Production Photos _2019_X_HR
Danny Gardner Ben Strothmann
Share

The York Theatre Company’s Musicals in Mufti series presents musical theatre rarities performed in a simply staged, book-in-hand concert format. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”

The production team includes production manager George Xenos, production stage manager Kimothy Cruse, and assistant stage manager Kirsten Leigh Williams. Casting is by Binder Casting: Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!