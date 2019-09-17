A First Look at The Height of the Storm on Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's production of The Height of the Storm will open on Broadway September 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre after beginning preview performances September 10. Following its London production, Olivier Award winners Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce reprise their roles as Madeleine and André in Christopher Hampton’s translation of Florian Zeller’s drama about a long-married couple receiving a visit from their daughters during which things begin to unravel. Flip through photos of the production below:

Joining the two Olivier winners are Lucy Cohu as The Woman, Amanda Drew as Anne, and James Hillier as The Man—all of whom also reprise their performances from the play's London bow—in addition to Lisa O'Hare (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Elise. The production, directed by Jonathan Kent, features sets and costumes by Anthony Ward, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and original music by Gary Yershon.