A First Look at Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary National Tour

A First Look at Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary National Tour
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 10, 2019
 
The touring production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical launched in Austin, Texas, October 8.
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy

The North American presentation of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar launched in Austin, Texas, October 8, where it remains through October 13. The tour will then visit over 30 cities, including Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, and Chicago.

Directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, the cast is led by Aaron LaVigne (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rent) as Jesus, James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida) as Judas, Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot) as Mary, and Alvin Crawford (The Lion King, Candide) as Caiaphas.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks, Aaron LaVigne, Jenna Rubaii, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Aaron LaVigne, Tommy Sherlock, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Alvin Crawford, Tyce Green, and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
James Delisco Beeks and cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
Cast of Jesus Christ Superstar Matthew Murphy
The company also features Tommy Sherlock as Pilate, Tyce Green as Annas, Eric A. Lewis as Simon, Paul Louis Lessard as Herod, and Tommy McDowell as Peter, along with David André, Sara Andreas, Wesley J. Barnes, Derek Ferguson, Brian Golub, Brittany Rose Hammond, Garfield Hammonds, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Sheila Jones, Rebecca Kritzer, Jacob Lacopo, Charles McCall, Danny McHugh, Pepe Nufrio, Sarah Parker, Erick Patrick, SandyRedd, Jasmine Schmenk,, and Chelsea Williams.

The tour will have set and costume design by 2016 Tony nominee Tom Scutt, music supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran, and co-sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production opened for a limited engagement this summer at the Barbican.

The upcoming tour is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions by arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd. Casting is by Wojcik/ Seay Casting.

