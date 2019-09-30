A First Look at the London Premiere of Our Lady of Kibeho

Olivier Award winner Katori Hall’s play opens October 2 at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

The London premiere of Our Lady of Kibeho opens October 2 at Theatre Royal Stratford East. The production of Olivier Award winner Katori Hall’s play will run through November 2.

Our Lady of Kibeho tells the story of a young girl at Kibeho College in Rwanada in 1981 who claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary, warning her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth. Giving a haunting insight into the extraordinary true events that captured the world’s attention, the play is a vibrantly theatrical meditation on faith, doubt, and miracles.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Our Lady of Kibeho in London Production Photos: Our Lady of Kibeho in London 8 PHOTOS

Our Lady of Kibeho stars Michelle Asante as Sister Evangelique, Aretha Ayeh as Immaculee, Michaela Blackburn as Evas, Pérola Congo as Therese, Ewart James Walters as Nkango, Pepter Lunkuse as Marie-Clare Mukangango, Michael Mears as Father Flavia, Taz Munya as Alphonsine, Rima Nsubuga as Vestine, Ery Nzaramba as Father Tuyishime, Liyah Summers as Anathalie, Leo Wringer as Bishop Gahamanyi, and Mitchell Zhangazha as Emmanuel.

Directed by James Dacre, the production features designs by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Claire Windsor, video design by Duncan McLean, movement direction by Diane Alison-Mitchell, and compositions Orlando Gough.

Katori Hall is the book writer of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The bio-musical about the rock legend, currently running in the West End, begins Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12.