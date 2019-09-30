A First Look at the London Premiere of Our Lady of Kibeho

A First Look at the London Premiere of Our Lady of Kibeho
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 30, 2019
Olivier Award winner Katori Hall’s play opens October 2 at Theatre Royal Stratford East.
in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Cast of Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan

The London premiere of Our Lady of Kibeho opens October 2 at Theatre Royal Stratford East. The production of Olivier Award winner Katori Hall’s play will run through November 2.

Our Lady of Kibeho tells the story of a young girl at Kibeho College in Rwanada in 1981 who claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary, warning her of the unimaginable: Rwanda becoming hell on earth. Giving a haunting insight into the extraordinary true events that captured the world’s attention, the play is a vibrantly theatrical meditation on faith, doubt, and miracles.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Our Lady of Kibeho in London

Production Photos: Our Lady of Kibeho in London

8 PHOTOS
in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Cast of Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Cast of Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Ery Nzaramba in Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
Leo Wringer and Ery Nzaramba in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Leo Wringer and Ery Nzaramba in Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Cast of Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
Pepter Lunkuse in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Pepter Lunkuse in Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
Liyah Summers and Taz Munya in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Liyah Summers and Taz Munya in Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
Pepter Lunkuse and Michelle Asante in <i>Our Lady of Kibeho</i>
Pepter Lunkuse and Michelle Asante in Our Lady of Kibeho Manuel Harlan
Our Lady of Kibeho stars Michelle Asante as Sister Evangelique, Aretha Ayeh as Immaculee, Michaela Blackburn as Evas, Pérola Congo as Therese, Ewart James Walters as Nkango, Pepter Lunkuse as Marie-Clare Mukangango, Michael Mears as Father Flavia, Taz Munya as Alphonsine, Rima Nsubuga as Vestine, Ery Nzaramba as Father Tuyishime, Liyah Summers as Anathalie, Leo Wringer as Bishop Gahamanyi, and Mitchell Zhangazha as Emmanuel.

Directed by James Dacre, the production features designs by Jonathan Fensom, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Claire Windsor, video design by Duncan McLean, movement direction by Diane Alison-Mitchell, and compositions Orlando Gough.

Katori Hall is the book writer of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The bio-musical about the rock legend, currently running in the West End, begins Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12.

