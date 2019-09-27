An Early Peek at New York Premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience

The interactive musical, held on original author Washington Irving’s Hudson Valley estate, will begin October 4.

The New York premiere of The Sleepy Hollow Experience, the interactive musical event conceived and directed by Brian Clowdus, will begin performances October 4 on the estate of original Legend of Sleepy Hollow author Washington Irving. The production will run through November 4 in Tarrytown, New York.

The cast will feature storytellers Lindsey Weiss and Alex Burnette, with Austin Mirsoltani as Ichabod Crane, Haley Barna as Katrina Van Tassel, and Blake Burgess as Brom Bones.

The outdoor staging asks audiences to travel with the storytellers through an immersive retelling of Irving’s 1820 ghost story.

Clowdus is artistic director of Georgia’s Serenbe Playhouse, where he has garnered national attention for his large-scale, site-specific musical productions, including Titanic, Miss Saigon, and Carousel.

Flip through photos of the cast below:

