A First Look at The Ocean at the End of the Lane in London

The adaptation of the Neil Gaiman novel began performances December 3 at the National Theatre.

Performances have begun for Joel Horwood's stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the bestselling novel by Neil Gaiman. Directed by Katy Rudd, the production began performances December 3 ahead of a December 11 opening night. Performances are scheduled to continue at the National Theatre through January 25. The cast features Samuel Blenkin, Jade Croot, Fred Davis, Owain Gwynn, Pippa Nixon, Justin Salinger, Jeffrey Sangalang, Marli Siu, Josie Walker, and Jess Williams. The Ocean at the End of the Lane concerns Alex, who returns to his childhood home and finds himself revisiting past memories of his friend Lettie, who used to say that the pond behind her house wasn't a pond at all, but an ocean. Alex and Lettie are plunged into a magical realm and must reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy their world. The production features set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer, movement direction by Steven Hoggett, music by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, and puppetry by Finn Caldwell. Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Ocean at the End of the Lane in London