A First Look at the World Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in Boston

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A First Look at the World Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in Boston
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 04, 2019
Buy Tickets to Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
 
The new stage musical, based on the Charles Dickens Christmas ghost story, began performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre December 3.
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Billy Butler and Sachie Capitani in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz

The world premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is scheduled to open at the Emerson Colonial Theatre December 5 after beginning performances in Boston December 3. The new stage musical, featuring a score by eight-time Grammy winner Parton and a book by David H. Bell, is scheduled to play through December 29.

In Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Dickens’ London-set ghost story is reset in the Great Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee at the height of the Great Depression. Ebenezer Scrooge is recast as the callous owner of a mining company town. The production is directed by Curt Wollan, who adapted the original story with Bell and producer Paul T. Couch.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Emerson Colonial Theatre

Production Photos: Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Emerson Colonial Theatre

15 PHOTOS
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Billy Butler and Sachie Capitani in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Peter Colburn and Mary Tanner in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Cast of <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Cast of <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Billy Butler and Peter Colburn in Dolly Parton&#39;s <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Billy Butler and Peter Colburn in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Cast of Dolly Parton&#39;s <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Cast of Dolly Parton&#39;s <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Cast of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
in <i>Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol</i>
Sachie Capitani and Peter Colburn in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol Jesse Faatz
Share

The cast features Pete Colburn as Ebenezer Scrooge, Billy Butler as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, Jonathan Acorn as Eben and Fred, Brittney Santoro as Fanny and Sadie, Brian Hull as Fezziwig and Ghost of Christmas Present, Mary Tanner as Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Dilber, Julia Getz as Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Ray O’Hare as Mudge and Wyatt, and Josh Bryan as Dick with Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Billy Butler, Jonathan Acorn, Brittney Santoro, Julia Getz, Ray O’Hare, Josh Bryan, and Ian Shain.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!