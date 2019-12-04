A First Look at the World Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in Boston

The new stage musical, based on the Charles Dickens Christmas ghost story, began performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre December 3.

The world premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is scheduled to open at the Emerson Colonial Theatre December 5 after beginning performances in Boston December 3. The new stage musical, featuring a score by eight-time Grammy winner Parton and a book by David H. Bell, is scheduled to play through December 29. In Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Dickens’ London-set ghost story is reset in the Great Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee at the height of the Great Depression. Ebenezer Scrooge is recast as the callous owner of a mining company town. The production is directed by Curt Wollan, who adapted the original story with Bell and producer Paul T. Couch. Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Production Photos: Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Emerson Colonial Theatre 15 PHOTOS The cast features Pete Colburn as Ebenezer Scrooge, Billy Butler as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, Jonathan Acorn as Eben and Fred, Brittney Santoro as Fanny and Sadie, Brian Hull as Fezziwig and Ghost of Christmas Present, Mary Tanner as Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Dilber, Julia Getz as Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Ray O’Hare as Mudge and Wyatt, and Josh Bryan as Dick with Ian Shain, Tader Shipley, Billy Butler, Jonathan Acorn, Brittney Santoro, Julia Getz, Ray O’Hare, Josh Bryan, and Ian Shain.