A First Look at Tony Winner Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix

A First Look at Tony Winner Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 08, 2019
 
The comedy, also starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, premieres September 27.
Ben Platt in The Politician
Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX

Netflix’s The Politician, starring Dear Evan Hansen Tony Award winner Ben Platt, is set to premiere September 27.

Platt will play Payton, a Santa Barbara student with lofty political aspirations. Among those joining him are fellow Tony Award winner Jessica Lange, his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss, and Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow. The series will also feature Tony nominee Bob Balaban, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

The Politician marks the first show from TV honcho Ryan Murphy as part of his new deal with Netflix. He is also at work on a the movie adaptation of The Prom, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, and a show on the Golden Age of Hollywood for the streaming service.

Flip through photos of The Politician below:

Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, and Laura Dreyfuss in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, and Zoey Deutch in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
David Corenswet and Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, and Kyle Eastman in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Rahne Jones and Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Jessica Lange in The Politician Beth Dubber/Courtesy of NETFLIX
