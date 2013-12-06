A Guide to Holiday Concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below

The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza returns, Norm Lewis goes it solo, Annaleigh Ashford rings in the New Year, and more.

Through the month of December, Feinstein’s/54 Below offers a slew of holiday concerts, including solo engagements from Michael Feinstein, Christine Pedi, Norm Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, and more, as well as annual extravaganzas and themed evenings.

Here’s a look at the cabaret's lineup; for holiday merchandise, visit the Playbill Store.

A Well-Strung Christmas

December 6 and 13 at 9:30 PM

A Well-Strung Christmas marks the return of the group’s holiday show. It has been devised by Well-Strung, Mark Cortale, and director Richard Jay-Alexander.

Selections will include “Silent Night” as well as irreverent, “newly observed” versions of things like “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” the famous “Sleigh Ride,” and George Michael’s “This Christmas.”

The third annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Soiree

December 7 at 7 PM

Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Features a selection of holiday classics and Broadway holiday favorites, with a portion of the proceeds going to the SuperYouFUNdation.

Performers include Alicia Krakauer, Amanda Flynn, Angelo McDonough, Chris Hlinka, Hannah Kloepfer, Janine DiVita, Jessica Kahkoska, Jon Kovach, Melanie Brook, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Monet Sabel, Preston Truman Boyd, R.J. Vaillancourt, Rob Rokicki, Stephanie Turci, T.J. Newton, Taylor Sorice, and Zachary Francis Stewart, with additional special guests.

The 9th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

December 9-10 at 7 PM and 11 PM

Now in its ninth year, Joe Iconis and his “merry band of musical theatre punks” bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Directed by John Simpkins and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the concert will feature new holiday songs, old favorites, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, and more.

Scheduled to appear are Annie Golden (December 10 only), as well as family members Dos Allen, Ally Bonino, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Ashkon Davaran, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser, Badia Farha, Julia Feeley, Alexandra Ferrara, Danielle Gimbal, Josh Greenblatt, Molly Hager (11 PM shows only), Ian Kagey, Kourtney Keitt, Jessica Kent, Jane Kivnick, Rachel Lee, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison, Molly Model, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (11 PM shows only), Ray Munoz, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Julian Ramos, Patrick Reilly, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (11 PM shows only), Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten,Lance Rubin, Brooke Shapiro, Philip Jackson Smith, Jordan Stanley, Rachel Sussman, Taylor Trensch, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Choreography is by Jennifer Werner and Christine O’Grady, with costumes by Michelle Eden Humphrey. Max Friedman is assistant director, and E. Sara Barnes is stage manager.

Christine Pedi: Snow Bizness

December 14 and 28 at 9:30 PM

Featuring the “Twelve Divas of Christmas,” longtime SiriusXM Radio personality Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) will usher in the holiday season with her comedic flair, spot-on impressions and songs of good cheer.

Michael Feinstein: A Holiday to Remember

December 15-30 (click here for show times)

Two-time Emmy Award- and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below with a salute to Judy Garland. This holiday season, Feinstein will take audiences on a nostalgic and spectacular journey performing songs throughout Garland’s illustrious career.

The Doris Dear Christmas Special With Ray DeForest

December 16 at 9:30 PM

The 2016 MAC Award winner for Impersonation/Drag, Doris Dear hosts a holiday party full of special guests.

Directed by Lina Koutrakis with musical direction by Rick Jensen, Doris Dear brings her stories and style back for a celebration with her friends dropping in for a holiday drink or two. Special guests include Meg Flather, Lina Koutrakis, and Maree-Johnson Baruch.

Simply Barbra Holiday Show: The Music, The Mem’ries, The Matzo…

December 18 at 9:30 PM

Steven Brinberg returns as the legendary Barbra Streisand (soft S!) for an evening of holiday tunes, Streisand classics, and glimpses of other divas from Cher to Bea Arthur—all performed live… no lip synching.

Special guests include Sydney James Harcourt and Thayne Jasperson.

Storm Large: Holiday Ordeal

December 19 at 7 PM

Featuring Storm Large, Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts, and some very special guests, with songs including “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” “Sock it to Me Santa,” and “Somebody to Love.”

Norm Lewis: I’ll Be Home For Christmas

December 19-24 (click here for show times)

Norm Lewis’ second holiday residency at Feinstein’s/54 Below plays through Christmas Eve. Like last year, he will be joined by a special guest each night. Lewis will sing holiday favorites, putting his unique spin on material, and doing some career favorites. The band is led by Joseph Joubert, and the party, once again, is directed by Richard Jay-Alexander.

Marti Gould Cummings: Have Yourself a Marti Christmas

December 23 at 11:30 PM

Following two successful rock shows at Feinstein’s/54 Below, join Cummings as he offers an evening of holiday music and stories.

Special guests include Blake Allen, Lesli Margherita, and Matt DeAngeles.

Christmas at Feinstein’s/54 Below

December 25 at 4 PM

Executive chef Lynn Bound welcomes all to a Christmas feast that includes classic holiday dishes and festive seasonal favorites. Doors open at 4 PM. Call Feinstein’s/54 Below at (646) 476-3551 to make a reservation.

Charles Busch’s New Year’s Eve Show

December 31 at 7 PM

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Charles Busch, two-time MAC Award winner, Tony nominee, and drag legend. Busch brings to Feinstein’s/54 Below an eclectic program of songs both contemporary and from the past.

Annaleigh Ashford: New Year’s Magic!

December 31 at 11 PM

Annaleigh Ashford and the Whiskey 5 return to Feinstein’s/54 Below. Ring in 2017 with an eclectic mix of songs, stories, some sort-of impressive magic tricks, and an appearance made by a rainbow. Tony Award winner Ashford and music director Will Van Dyke reprise some of their Lost In The Stars favorites, and they will also debut some new tunes to celebrate this past year. All tickets include two courses by executive chef Lynn Bound, a dessert buffet after the show/during the dance party, and an open bar for the entire evening.

Feinstein’s/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets to all shows, click here.