A Lillias White Christmas to Play The Green Room 42

The Tony-winning actor returns with an all-new show for the holidays.

The Life Tony Award winner Lillias White will return to The Green Room 42 with her all-new holiday show, A Lillias White Christmas, this December. The concert will feature holiday classics from stage, screen, radio, and beyond. James Sampliner (Legally Blonde, Honeymoon in Vegas) is music director for the 7 PM, December 13 and 14, cocnerts, and the 9:30 PM December 15 concert.

White made her Broadway debut in Barnum in 1981. She played Effie in the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls, going on to appear on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela!, for which she received a Tony nomination. For her role as Sonja in Cy Coleman’s The Life, she won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

For tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

White has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

