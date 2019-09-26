(A)loft Modulation Begins Off-Broadway September 26

Jaymes Jorsling's jazz play, which brings back to life a vibrant 1950s NYC haunt, begins at A.R.T/New York Theaters.

Performances begin September 26 Off-Broadway for the world premiere of (A)loft Modulation, a new play with music by Jaymes Jorsling that brings to life a forgotten, dilapidated, five-floor walk-up in Manhattan’s seedy flower district. During the 1950s and '60s, the jazz-filled space was an after-hours haunt of musicians, artists, junkies, and prostitutes.

Directed by Christopher McElroen, (A)loft Modulation is presented by the american vicarious in the Mezzanine Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, where it is scheduled to run through October 27.

Inspired by true events, (A)loft Modulation traces the turbulent, roiling obsessions of artists and loiterers in their pursuit of purpose, while social chaos seeks to overthrow American culture. Using archival video and sound, the production also features a live jazz band led by saxophonist Jonathan Beshay that improvises nightly.

The cast is made up of Kevin Cristaldi (Dear Darkness, Message to Michael), Spencer Hamp (Equus, The Cherry Orchard), Charlie Hudson III (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurt Village), Elisha Lawson (Syncing Ink, A Raisin in the Sun), Eric Miller (Mope, Roger and Tom), Buzz Roddy (The Deuce, The Show Off), PJ Sosko (The Traveling Lady, Row After Row), Christina Toth (Orange Is the New Black, Boardwalk Empire), and Julia Watt (Invisible Man).

The show features additional piano composition by Grammy nominee Gerald Clayton. The design team includes scenic designer Troy Hourie, costume designer Elivia Bovenzi, lighting designer Becky Heisler McCarthy, sound designer Andy Evan Cohen, and video designer Adam J. Thompson.

