A Look at Giselle at the Houston Ballet

The production of the Stanton Welch's ballet, which began performances September 6, kicked off the company’s 50th anniversary season.

The Houston Ballet kicked off its 50th anniversary season with its production of Stanton Welch's Giselle September 6. Helmed by the company's artistic director, the ballet is scheduled through September 15 in Texas.

The production marks a full circle moment for the Houston dance company. “I really wanted to honor what brought ballet to Houston and what inspired this city to build a professional ballet company,” Welch said in a statement.

With a score by Adolphe Adam, Giselle tells the story of a peasant girl deceived by an aristocrat disguised as a commoner and the emotions of love, betrayal and redemption that ensue. The production features set and costume design by Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno.

Flip through photos of the production below:

