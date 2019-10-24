A Look at Hampstead Theatre's Botticelli in the Fire in London

Production Photos   A Look at Hampstead Theatre's Botticelli in the Fire in London
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 24, 2019
The European premiere of the Jordan Tannahill play began performances October 18.
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Hiran Abeysekera and Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan

The European premiere of Jordan Tannahill's Botticelli in the Fire began performances October 18 at the Hampstead Theatre in London. The production, directed by Blanche McIntyre, stars actor and performance artist Dickie Beau as famed painter Sandro Botticelli in an edgy re-imagining of Renaissance Italy. Hiran Abeysekera, Stefan Adegbola, Adetomiwa Edun, Louise Gold, Sirine Saba, and Howard Ward round out the cast.

Botticelli in the Fire follows playboy artist Botticelli as he works on "The Birth of Venus," while navigating relationships both with a married woman and with "the Renaissance's hottest young apprentice," Leonardo da Vinci. But when a charismatic clergyman begins to target the liberal elite, Botticelli's life, love, and art are torn apart.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Botticelli in the Fire in London

9 PHOTOS
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Sirine Saba, Adetomiwa Edun, Stefan Adegbola, Dickie Beau, and Hiran Abeysekera in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Stefan Adegbola, Hiran Abeysekera, and Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Hiran Abeysekera and Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Sirine Saba, Dickie Beau, and Louise Gold in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Sirine Saba and Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Hiran Abeysekera in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
Botticelli In the Fire_Hampstead Theatre_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Howard Ward, Stefan Adegbola, and Dickie Beau in Botticelli in the Fire Manuel Harlan
