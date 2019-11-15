A Look at Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 15, 2019
 
The revival, starring Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn, will open at Signature Theatre November 24.
Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni

The Signature revival of Horton Foote’s The Young Man From Atlanta, Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Gary) and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary), will open November 24 after beginning performances November 7. The production has been extended through December 15 in the Irene Diamond Stage.

Directed by Michael Wilson, the Pulitzer Prize–winning drama tells the story of Lily and Will, a couple reeling from the death of their only child. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, The Young Man From Atlanta sees the Kidders’ lives turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Cast of The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Aidan Quinn and Dan Bittner in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Aidan Quinn in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Aidan Quinn, Kristine Nielsen, and Stephen Payne in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Aidan Quinn and Kristine Nielsen in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Kristine Nielsen in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Kristine Nielsen and Stephen Payne in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Kristine Nielsen in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
Kristine Nielsen and Harriett D. Foyin in The Young Man from Atlanta Monique Carboni
The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy (The House That Will Not Stand) as Clara, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Stephen Payne (Straight White Men) as Pete Davenport.

The production features scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

