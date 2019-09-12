A Look at Jaclyn Backhaus’ Wives Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 12, 2019
 
The new comedy, directed by Margot Bordelon, opens at Playwrights Horizons September 16.
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi_HR.jpg
Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, and Aadya Bedi Joan Marcus

Jacklyn Backhaus’ new comedy Wives will open Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons after beginning performances August 23. The play, which looks at the wives of Great Men throughout the ages, is scheduled to play through October 6.

Directed by Margot Bordelon, Wives stars Purva Bedi (Dance Nation, India Pale Ale), Mahira Kakkar (Miss Witherspoon, The Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui), Sathya Sridharan (India Pale Ale, Two Mile Hollow), and Adina Verson (Indecent, Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties).

The new play traverses time and place, from the brawny castles of 16th-century France, to the rugged plains of 1960s Idaho, to the strapping fortresses of 1920s India. In each setting, we’re introduced to the wives and paramours of Great Men—including King Henry II and Maharaja Madho Singh II—and shown what happens once the crushing weight of their greatness has been lifted.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, Purva Bedi_HR.jpg
Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi, and Purva Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi_HR.jpg
Purva Bedi and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Aadya Bedi, Adina Verson_HR.jpg
Aadya Bedi and Adina Verson in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi_HR.jpg
Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Adina Verson, Aadya Bedi_HR.jpg
Adina Verson and Aadya Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, Adina Verson_HR.jpg
Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi, Aadya Bedi, and Adina Verson in Wives Joan Marcus
Wives_Playwrights Horizons_Production Photos_2019_Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, Purva Bedi_HR.jpg
Aadya Bedi, Sathya Sridharan, and Purva Bedi in Wives Joan Marcus
The creative team for Wives includes set designer Reid Thompson, costume designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, sound designer Kate Marvin, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, and production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

