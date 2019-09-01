A Look at Jay Armstrong Johnson in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

The actor, who currently stars as Raoul in the long-running musical, celebrates his birthday September 1.

September 1 marks the birthday of actor Jay Armstrong Johnson, known for his roles in A Chorus Line, Hair, Catch Me If You Can, Hands on a Hardbody, and The Mad Ones. He is also known for his performance as FBI recruit Will Olsen in the ABC series Quantico. To celebrate, we're taking a look at Johnson in his most recent show—the long-running Broadway classic The Phantom of the Opera, in which he currently stars as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. Flip through photos from the production below:

