A Look at Jay Armstrong Johnson in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

A Look at Jay Armstrong Johnson in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 01, 2019
The actor, who currently stars as Raoul in the long-running musical, celebrates his birthday September 1.
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy

September 1 marks the birthday of actor Jay Armstrong Johnson, known for his roles in A Chorus Line, Hair, Catch Me If You Can, Hands on a Hardbody, and The Mad Ones. He is also known for his performance as FBI recruit Will Olsen in the ABC series Quantico.

To celebrate, we're taking a look at Johnson in his most recent show—the long-running Broadway classic The Phantom of the Opera, in which he currently stars as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway

The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Ben_Crawford_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR.jpg
Ben Crawford and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Ben_Crawford_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR1.jpg
Ben Crawford and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Jay_Armstrong_Johnson_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR.jpg
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Jay_Armstrong_Johnson_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR1.jpg
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Jay_Armstrong_Johnson_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR2.jpg
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR1.jpg
Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR3.jpg
Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kelsey_Connolly_Maree_Johnson_2019_HR1.jpg
Kelsey Connolly and Maree Johnson Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_Ben_Crawford_2019_HR1.jpg
Kaley Ann Voorhees and Ben Crawford Matthew Murphy
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Kaley_Ann_Voorhees_2019_HR2.jpg
Kaley Ann Voorhees Matthew Murphy
