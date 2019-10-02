See New Photos From Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway

Following its hit Off-Broadway run, the new play, directed by Robert O'Hara, opens at the John Golden Theatre October 6.

Following its critically acclaimed run at New York Theatre Workshop, the Broadway premiere of Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play opens at the John Golden Theatre October 6. The production, directed by Robert O'Hara, began performances September 10.

Set at the MacGregor Plantation, Slave Play follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in America.

New to the production is Joaquina Kalukango (The Color Purple), who stars as Kaneisha. Joining her are the original Off-Broadway cast: Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair) as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer (Six Degrees of Separation) as Dustin, Sullivan Jones (The Looming Tower) as Phillip, Chalia La Tour (Yale Rep's Cadillac Crew) as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio (Wit) as Patricia, Annie McNamara (Iowa) as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville) as Jim.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway Production Photos: Slave Play on Broadway 5 PHOTOS

Slave Play features scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden. Doug Nevin is production counsel, and Taylor Williams is the casting director. Mark Shacket serves as executive producer.

Slave Play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.