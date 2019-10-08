A Look at Judy McLane as Norma Desmond in Northport Sunset Boulevard

The John W. Engeman Theater production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical continues through October 27.

Judy McLane, most recently on Broadway in Mamma Mia!, currently stars as faded silent-screen star Norma Desmond in The John W. Engeman Theater’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

Directed by Matt Kunkel, performances continue in Northport, New York, through October 27.

McLane, who has also been seen on Broadway in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love, and Chess, is joined onstage by David Hess as Max Von Mayerling and Bryant Martin as Joe Gillis, with Brianna Barnes, Larry Daggett, Emma Gassett, Cody Gerszewski, Caitlin Hornik, Patricia Lawrence, Eric Jon Mahlum, Bobby Montaniz, Sarah Quinn Taylor, and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.

The production also has musical direction by Charlie Reuter, associate direction by Emma Gassett, scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by John Burkland, sound design by Laura Shubert, projection design by Kylee Loera, and props designed by Alexander Sacca.

Casting is by Gayle Seay, Scott Wojcik, and Holly Buczek of Wojcik/Seay Casting. The production stage manager is Leila Scandar, and the assistant stage manager is Kristie Moschetta.

Check out photos from the production below:

