A Look at Laura Linney in My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway

The solo play based on Elizabeth Strout’s best-selling novel will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 15.

After beginning preview performances January 4, the Broadway premiere of My Name Is Lucy Barton will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre January 15. The production, starring Tony and Oscar Award nominee Laura Linney, is adapted by Rona Munro from Elizabeth Strout's best-selling novel.

The solo play, tells the story of a woman who wakes after an operation to find—much to her surprise—her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven’t seen each other in years. During the days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer.

Production Photos: My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway Production Photos: My Name Is Lucy Barton on Broadway 3 PHOTOS

The play, directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal), arrives after an acclaimed run in London.

The creative team for My Name Is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic and costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design), and Luke Halls (projection design). The Broadway premiere is presented by MTC and The London Theatre Company in association with Penguin Random House Audio.

Linney was last seen on Broadway alongside Cynthia Nixon in MTC's revival of The Little Foxes by Lillian Hellman. Her Broadway credits include Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen, The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Uncle Vanya.