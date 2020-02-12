A Look at Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band Off-Broadway

The New York premiere of Yee’s intimate rock epic, directed by directed by Chay Yew, will open at the Signature Theatre February 24.

Signature Theatre's New York City premiere of Cambodian Rock Band by resident playwright Lauren Yee will open February 24 after beginning performances February 4. In Cambodian Rock Band, which features songs by the band Dengue Fever, a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

The production, directed by Chay Yew, is scheduled to play an extended run through March 14. Rounding out the cast are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band arrives to New York after pervious productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep.

The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.