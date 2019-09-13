A Look at Margaret Trudeau’s Certain Woman of an Age, Now Off-Broadway

Photos   A Look at Margaret Trudeau’s Certain Woman of an Age, Now Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement, Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2019
 
The international mental health advocate and mother to Canada’s prime minister opens up about her extraordinary life.
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Margaret Trudeau Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible

International health advocate Margaret Trudeau, known globally as the mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current prime minister (as well as the former wife of another Pierre Trudeau, the 15th Canadian prime minister), is currently onstage at the Minetta Lane Theatre performing her solo show, Certain Woman of an Age.

Co-written with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior, Certain Woman of an Age is described as a portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy, and personal triumph.

Presented by Audible, which will later release the performance as an audio production, the show runs through September 14 only.

Flip through photos below.

Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Margaret Trudeau Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Margaret Trudeau Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Margaret Trudeau Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Margaret Trudeau and Andrea Martin Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Alix Sobler, Margaret Trudeau, and Kimberly Senior Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
Certain Woman of an Age_Minetta Lane Theatre_Audible_2019_HR
Alix Sobler, Margaret Trudeau, Kimberly Senior, and Franki De La Vega Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Audible
