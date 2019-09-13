A Look at Margaret Trudeau’s Certain Woman of an Age, Now Off-Broadway

The international mental health advocate and mother to Canada’s prime minister opens up about her extraordinary life.

International health advocate Margaret Trudeau, known globally as the mother of Justin Trudeau, Canada's current prime minister (as well as the former wife of another Pierre Trudeau, the 15th Canadian prime minister), is currently onstage at the Minetta Lane Theatre performing her solo show, Certain Woman of an Age. Co-written with Alix Sobler and directed by Kimberly Senior, Certain Woman of an Age is described as a portrait of motherhood, marriage, life-altering tragedy, and personal triumph. Presented by Audible, which will later release the performance as an audio production, the show runs through September 14 only. Flip through photos below.

A Look at Certain Woman of an Age Off-Broadway A Look at Certain Woman of an Age Off-Broadway 6 PHOTOS