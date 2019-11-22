A Look at María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway

The production, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, opens November 24.

Theatre For a New Audience's production of Fefu and Her Friends, written by the late María Irene Fornés, opens with Theatre For a New Audience November 24 after beginning preview performances November 16. The production is scheduled to play through December 8.

In Fefu and Her Friends, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event. Directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience 23 PHOTOS

The cast of the TFANA production is comprised of Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Merrily We Roll Along ) as Julia, Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Succession) as Christina, Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan, The School for Scandal) as Emma, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Usual Girls) as Cindy, Ronete Levenson (Lascivious Something, Our Town) as Sue, Lindsay Rico (Alligator, Song for a Future Generation) as Paula, Amelia Workman (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Coriolanus) as Fefu, and Carmen Zilles (Little Women, Scenes from a Marriage) as Cecilia.

“María Irene Fornés is a titan of the American theatre, and it truly is an honor to be directing Fefu and Her Friends not only because she's influenced so many important artists, but because she revolutionized what theatre could be," says Blain-Cruz. “The depth and complexity of this play requires an exhilarating participation between artist and audience and is one of the most exciting theatrical challenges I've ever encountered.”

The creative team includes set designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and props supervisor Andrew Diaz.