A Look at María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A Look at María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 22, 2019
 
The production, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, opens November 24.
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman

Theatre For a New Audience's production of Fefu and Her Friends, written by the late María Irene Fornés, opens with Theatre For a New Audience November 24 after beginning preview performances November 16. The production is scheduled to play through December 8.

In Fefu and Her Friends, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event. Directed by Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they each experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

READ: Designing the Undesignable Set: Behind the Scenes of Off-Broadway’s Fefu and Her Friends

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience

Production Photos: Fefu and Her Friends at Theatre for a New Audience

23 PHOTOS
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Jennifer Lim and Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
Juliana Canfield and Jennifer Lim in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield and Jennifer Lim in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Amelia Workman, Jennifer Lim, and Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
Brittany Bradford in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Brittany Bradford in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Brittany Bradford in Fefu and Her Friends Gerry Goodstein
in <i>Fefu and Her Friends</i>
Juliana Canfield in Fefu and Her Friends Henry Grossman
Share

The cast of the TFANA production is comprised of Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Merrily We Roll Along ) as Julia, Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Succession) as Christina, Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan, The School for Scandal) as Emma, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Usual Girls) as Cindy, Ronete Levenson (Lascivious Something, Our Town) as Sue, Lindsay Rico (Alligator, Song for a Future Generation) as Paula, Amelia Workman (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Coriolanus) as Fefu, and Carmen Zilles (Little Women, Scenes from a Marriage) as Cecilia.

“María Irene Fornés is a titan of the American theatre, and it truly is an honor to be directing Fefu and Her Friends not only because she's influenced so many important artists, but because she revolutionized what theatre could be," says Blain-Cruz. “The depth and complexity of this play requires an exhilarating participation between artist and audience and is one of the most exciting theatrical challenges I've ever encountered.”

The creative team includes set designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and props supervisor Andrew Diaz.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!