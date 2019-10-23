A Look at Matt Williams’ New Psychological Drama Fear Off-Broadway

Veronica Mars' Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili, and Alexander Garfin star in the world premiere at the Lucille Lortel.

Performances began October 15 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre for the world premiere of Fear, a new psychological drama by playwright, screenwriter, and producer Matt Williams (whose play Actually, We're F**ked was seen Off-Broadway last season). Williams' newest work follows a tense confrontation between a plumber, a college professor, and a teenage boy, after a little girl’s disappearance.

Fear, directed by Tea Alagić, will officially open October 24. The production stars Obi Abili (Billions, The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts).

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production features scenic designer Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Buyer & Seller), lighting designer D.M. Wood (The Twilight Zone), costume designer iOana Botez (In the Green), sound designer Jane Shaw (Vilna, The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director J. David Brimmer (Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), and production stage manager Christine Catti. Casting is by Mary Jo Slater.

Flip through photos from the production below:



Production Photos: Fear Off-Broadway Production Photos: Fear Off-Broadway 7 PHOTOS

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone, Stone Boies Entertainment, and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Executive Director Angelina Fiordellisi). Julie Crosby is executive producer and general manager.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep and The New Harmony Project.