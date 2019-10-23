A Look at Rehearsals for the 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes

The annual show at Radio City Music Hall kicks off the holiday season November 8.

The 2019 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes kicked off rehearsals with a look at the classic show. The Christmas Spectacular, a New York City holiday tradition, will run November 8–January 5, 2020. Watch the video above for a sneak peek at rehearsals.

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance. The Rockettes are unique in that each woman is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line; they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful.

Tickets are on sale now at Rockettes.com/Christmas and at the Radio City box office.