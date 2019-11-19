A Look at Samuel D. Hunter’s Greater Clements Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by Davis McCallum, will open at Lincoln Center Theater December 9.

The world premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s Greater Clements, directed by his frequent collaborator Davis McCallum, will officially open at Lincoln Center Theater December 9 following previews that began November 14. The production, staged in LCT's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater Off-Broadway, stars two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (HurlyBurly).

In Greater Clements, Ivey plays Maggie, a business owner in Clements, Idaho, about to close one of the last standing independent businesses in town. But when a newcomer (Ken Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, it resurrects long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family’s past and the town’s history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.

Rounding out the cast are Edmund Donovan (The Snow Geese), Andrew Garman (Admissions), Nina Hellman (10 Out of 12), Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention), and Haley Sakamoto (Comfort Women).

The production also features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On This Island), costume design by Kaye Voyce (True West), lighting design by Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand), and sound design and original music by Fitz Patton (Choir Boy).