A Look at Summer: The Donna Summer Musical on Tour
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 15, 2019
 
The touring production of the Donna Summer bio-musical launched in Rochester, New York, September 29.
Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Cast Matthew Murphy

The national tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical launched September 29 in Rochester, New York, at the RBTL Auditorium.

The musical charts the life of the Queen of Disco, with a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary, and director Des McAnuff and a score that includes more than 20 of the singer’s classic hits, including “Bad Girls,” “She Works Hard for the Money,” “Dim All the Lights,” “MacArthur Park,” “On the Radio,” and “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).”

The cast is headed by Dan’yelle Williamson (Memphis, Rocky) as Diva Donna, Alex Hairston (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical) as Disco Donna, and newcomer Olivia Elease Hardy as Duckling Donna. The three share the role of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter at distinct points in her life and career.

Katherine Roarty, Brooke Lacy, and Tamrin Goldberg Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson and Cast Matthew Murphy
Alex Hairston and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston, Olivia Elease Hardy, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Dan’yelle Williamson, Alex Hairston, and Cast Matthew Murphy
Alex Hairston and Cast Matthew Murphy
They are joined by Steven Grant Douglas as Bruce Sudano, John Gardiner as Neil Bogart, and Erick Pinnick as Andrew Gaines. The ensemble features Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo’Nathan Michael, DeQuina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha’nae, De’Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams, and Jennifer Wolfe.

The tour is set to play Cleveland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Tempe, St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, Durham, Schenectady, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Miami, Greenville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Washington, Boston, and more.

Summer is directed by McAnuff and choreographed by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervision by Ron Melrose, scenic design by Tony nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. The tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

