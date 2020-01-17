A Look at The Legend of Georgia McBride at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The play from Inheritance playwright Matthew Lopez began performances January 14.

Production photos have been released from Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of The Legend of Georgia McBride. The play from Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) began performances January 14 for a run through February 19 at Milwaukee Rep's Quadracci Powerhouse Theater.

Directed by Meredith McDonough, the play stars Shavanna Calder, Armand Fields, Alexander Hatcher, Kevin Kantor, James Pickering, Courter Simmons, and Denzel Taylor.

The Legend of Georgia McBride follows Casey (Kantor), a broke Elvis impersonator who decides to try out performances of a different kind when the owner of the bar where he performs cuts his act in favor of a new drag show.

Lopez's The Inheritance currently runs on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

