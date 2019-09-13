A Look at the New Cast of Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 13, 2019
The hit musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons continues at New World Stages.
Keith Hines, Aaron De Jesus, CJ Pawlikowski, and Corey Greenan in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus

Jersey Boys, the musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, continues at New World Stages after beginning performances Off-Broadway November 22, 2017.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, Jersey Boys tells the story of the legendary Four Seasons, blue-collar boys who reached the heights of rock 'n' roll stardom. The musical features such Four Seasons hits as "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What a Night" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You."

Flip through photos of the production below:

Cast of Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
CJ Pawlikowski, Aaron De Jesus, Corey Greenan, and Keith Hines in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Keith Hines, Aaron De Jesus, CJ Pawlikowski, and Corey Greenan in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Keith Hines in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Aaron De Jesus in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Aaron De Jesus in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Corey Greenan in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
CJ Pawlikowski in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
The production, directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, stars Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Corey Greenan as Tommy DeVito, Keith Hines as Nick Massi, and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. Rounding out the cast are Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, and Olivia Valli.

Jersey Boys first opened in New York at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater November 6, 2005. The musical concluded its 11-year run January 15, 2017, after playing 4,642 performances.

