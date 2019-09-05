A Look at the Site-Specific The Sound of Music in the Hills of Virginia

The production, helmed by Brian Clowdus, opens at the Wintergreen Resort September 5.

Brian Clowdus’ site-specific production of The Sound of Music in the Hills of Virginia opens at the Wintergreen Resort September 5. The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, starring Julie Trammel Key as Maria alongside Blake Burgess as Captain Von Trapp and Jayme Alilaw as Mother Abbess, will run through September 29 at in the 11,000-acre resort located in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains. The double-cast child cast includes Bela Ware, Reagan Topper, Reese Topper, Seth Johnson, Heidi Grace King, Soren Michael Corbett, Eliza Smith, Erin Burke, Harper Jewel, Keira Druzgal, Matty Ward, Sonia Kamath, Grayson Reed, and Parker Nelson. Production Photos: The Sound of Music at the Wintergreen Resort Production Photos: The Sound of Music at the Wintergreen Resort 25 PHOTOS Rounding out the adult cast are Sean Donnelly, Natalee McReynolds, Dan Stern, Karl Lindevaldsen, Tim Read, Marlene Thacker, Joey Grains, Greyson Taylor, Amelia Fe Camacho, Elizabeth Howard, Kristen Scott Bell, Stephanie Melchor, and Timothy McFadden.

