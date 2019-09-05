A Look at the Site-Specific The Sound of Music in the Hills of Virginia

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 05, 2019
The production, helmed by Brian Clowdus, opens at the Wintergreen Resort September 5.
in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown

Brian Clowdus’ site-specific production of The Sound of Music in the Hills of Virginia opens at the Wintergreen Resort September 5. The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, starring Julie Trammel Key as Maria alongside Blake Burgess as Captain Von Trapp and Jayme Alilaw as Mother Abbess, will run through September 29 at in the 11,000-acre resort located in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains.

The double-cast child cast includes Bela Ware, Reagan Topper, Reese Topper, Seth Johnson, Heidi Grace King, Soren Michael Corbett, Eliza Smith, Erin Burke, Harper Jewel, Keira Druzgal, Matty Ward, Sonia Kamath, Grayson Reed, and Parker Nelson.

in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Julie Trammel Key in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Blake Burgess in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Jayme Alilaw and Julie Trammel Key in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Jayme Alilaw and Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Eliza Smith, Béla Ware, Sonia Kamath, Grayson Reed, Harper Jewel, and Matty Ward in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Eliza Smith, Béla Ware, Sonia Kamath, Grayson Reed, Harper Jewel, and Matty Ward in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Grayson Reed, Béla Ware, Matty Ward, Blake Burgess, Harper Jewel, Julie Trammel Key, Sonia Kamath, and Eliza Smith in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Kristen Scott Bell, Amelia Fe Camacho, Jayme Alilaw, Elizabeth Howard, Stephanie Melchor, and Marlene Thacker in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Kristen Scott Bell, Amelia Fe Camacho, Jayme Alilaw, Elizabeth Howard, Stephanie Melchor, and Marlene Thacker in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Julie Trammel Key in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Stephanie Melchor, Amelia Fe Camacho, Marlene Thacker, Jayme Alilaw, Elizabeth Howard, and Kristen Scott Bell in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Stephanie Melchor, Amelia Fe Camacho, Marlene Thacker, Jayme Alilaw, Elizabeth Howard, and Kristen Scott Bell in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Julie Trammel Key in The Sound of Music Curtis Brown
Rounding out the adult cast are Sean Donnelly, Natalee McReynolds, Dan Stern, Karl Lindevaldsen, Tim Read, Marlene Thacker, Joey Grains, Greyson Taylor, Amelia Fe Camacho, Elizabeth Howard, Kristen Scott Bell, Stephanie Melchor, and Timothy McFadden.

