A Look at the U.K. Tour of The Croft

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   A Look at the U.K. Tour of The Croft
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 24, 2020
 
The world premiere of Ali Milles’ new thriller opened performances at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, January 22.
Lucy Doyle and Caroline Harker in <i>The Croft</i>
Lucy Doyle and Caroline Harker in The Croft Charlotte Graham

The Original Theatre Company’s touring production of Ali Milles’ The Croft opened at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, January 22. The world premiere of the new thriller will continue its U.K. tour through April 18.

The Croft tells the story of three women from different eras whose lives are intertwined by the croft's dark history in Coillie Ghille, a remote village in the Scottish Highland, examining the ways present can heal the past.

Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

Inside Opening Night of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons on Broadway

23 PHOTOS
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Maulik Pancholy, Priscilla Lopez, Michael Urie, James Cromwell, and Jane Alexander Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizons Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Cast of Grand Horizonsxi Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Leigh Silverman, Bess Wohl, Jane Alexander, and Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
James Cromwell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Leigh Silverman and Bess Wohl Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Michael Urie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Michael Urie and Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Opening Night_2020_HR
Ben McKenzie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share

The production stars Gwen Taylor (Barbara) as Enid, Caroline Harker (Middlemarch) as Suzanne/Ruth, Lucy Doyle (Vienna 1934 - Munich 1938) as Laura/Eilene, Drew Cain (Mission of Honor) as David/Alec, and Simon Roberts (Witness for the Prosecution) as Tom/Patrick.

Directed by Philip Franks, The Croft will feature designs by Adrian Linford, lighting design by Chris Davey, sound design by Max Pappernheim, and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!