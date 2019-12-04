A Look at the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

The new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis opens at the Linda Gross Theater December 9.

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, will open at the Linda Gross Theater December 9 after beginning performances November 15.

The drama, which is co-produced by Atlantic Theatre Company and LAByrinth Theater, is directed by Obie winner John Ortiz.

The new play explores the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway Production Photos: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway 13 PHOTOS

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.