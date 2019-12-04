A Look at the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

A Look at the World Premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 04, 2019
 
The new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis opens at the Linda Gross Theater December 9.
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, will open at the Linda Gross Theater December 9 after beginning performances November 15.

The drama, which is co-produced by Atlantic Theatre Company and LAByrinth Theater, is directed by Obie winner John Ortiz.

The new play explores the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Kara Young, Esteban Andres Cruz, Benja Kay Thomas, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Kara Young, and Pernell Walker in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Sean Carvajal and Dave Anzuelo in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Liza Colón-Zayas and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Victor Almanzar and Esteban Andres Cruz in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Esteban Andres Cruz and Andrea Syglowski in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
in <i>Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven</i>
Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Kara Young, and Benja Kay Thomas in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Elizabeth Canavan and Kara Young in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven
Kristina Poe and Greg Keller in Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven


The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

