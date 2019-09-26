A Look at the World Premiere Stage Production of The Man in the White Suit

Sean Foley’s adaption of the Ealing Studios comedy begins in London September 27.

The world premiere stage production of The Man in the White Suit will begin performances in London’s Wyndham's Theatre September 27 ahead of October 8 opening night. The production, written and directed by two-time Olivier winner Sean Foley (Do You Come Here Often?, The Play What I Wrote), is scheduled to run through January 11.

U.K. stage and screen stars Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon headline the new stage adaptation of the 1951 Ealing Studios comedy. Mangan, a Tony nominee for The Norman Conquests and known for his performance as Sean Lincoln on Showtime/BBC Two's Episodes, will play Sidney Stratton; Tointon, who played Dawn Swann on EastEnders and more recently starred in ITV's live The Sound of Music, will take on the role of Daphne Birnley.

They will be joined by Sue Johnston as Mrs. Watson, Richard Cordery as Birnley, and Richard Durden as Sir John. Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie, and Katherine Toy round out the cast.

The Man in the White Suit concerns Sidney Stratton (Mangan), who develops a fabric that never gets dirty and never wears out. Manufacturers and trades unions are terrified by the threat it poses to their industry and jobs. Only Daphne (Tointon), the mill owner’s daughter, shows Stratton any sympathy as his world gradually falls apart before he finally finds love and a new idea.

The production features set and costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting by Tony winner Mark Henderson, sound by brothers Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, fights directed by Alison De Burgh, and songs arranged by Phil Bateman.

The 1951 comedy starred Alec Guinness, Joan Greenwood, and Cecil Parker. It was directed by Alexander Mackendrick and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Writing (Screenplay).