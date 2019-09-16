A Look at Theatrical Outfit's Our Town and The Laramie Project in Repertory

A Look at Theatrical Outfit's Our Town and The Laramie Project in Repertory
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 16, 2019
The productions, featuring an ensemble of 10 actors performing both plays, will run through September 29 in Atlanta, Georgia.
in <i>The Laramie Project</i>
Cast of The Laramie Project Casey Gardner Photography

Theatrical Outfit’s productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project, playing in repertory, continue in Atlanta, Georgia, through September 29. Created with a 10-actor ensemble performing both shows, the production began performances August 27.

Directed by David Crowe, Our Town tells the story of two ordinary families living in adjacent houses in sleepy Grover's Corners in the early years of the 20th century, chronicling the details of American life in its daily cycle and questioning the meaning of life.

Directed by Clifton Guterman, The Laramie Project tells the story of Laramie, Wyoming, during the months following the murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, culled from 200 interviews with the people of the city.

Flip through photos of the productions below:

Production Photos: Our Town and The Laramie Project at Theatrical Outfit

Production Photos: Our Town and The Laramie Project at Theatrical Outfit

24 PHOTOS
Allan Edwards and Asia Howard in <i>Our Town</i>
Allan Edwards and Asia Howard in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
Maggie Birgel and Stacy Melich in <i>Our Town</i>
Maggie Birgel and Stacy Melich in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
Maria Rodriguez-Sager and Stacy Melich in <i>Our Town</i>
Maria Rodriguez-Sager and Stacy Melich in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
Mary Lynn Owen in <i>Our Town</i>
Mary Lynn Owen in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
in <i>Our Town</i>
Allan Edwards, Shaun MacLean, and Maggie Birgel in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
in <i>Our Town</i>
Michael Hanson and Jayson Warner Smith in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
in <i>Our Town</i>
Shaun MacLean and Asia Howard in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
Asia Howard and Mary Lynn Owen in <i>Our Town</i>
Asia Howard and Mary Lynn Owen in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
in <i>Our Town</i>
Jayson Warner Smith and Shaun MacLean in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
in <i>Our Town</i>
Stacy Melich in Our Town Casey Gardner Photography
The productions star Maggie Birgel, Allan Edwards, Michael Hanson, Asia Howard, Curtis Lipsey, Shaun Maclean, Stacy Melich, Mary Lynn Owen, Maria Rodriguez-Sager, and Jayson Warner Smith.

Our Town and The Laramie Project feature scenic design by Stephanie Busing, costume design by Sydney Roberts, lighting design by Ben Rawson, sound design by Bennett Walton, and properties design by Nick Battaglia.

