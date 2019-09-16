A Look at Theatrical Outfit's Our Town and The Laramie Project in Repertory

The productions, featuring an ensemble of 10 actors performing both plays, will run through September 29 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Theatrical Outfit’s productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project, playing in repertory, continue in Atlanta, Georgia, through September 29. Created with a 10-actor ensemble performing both shows, the production began performances August 27. Directed by David Crowe, Our Town tells the story of two ordinary families living in adjacent houses in sleepy Grover's Corners in the early years of the 20th century, chronicling the details of American life in its daily cycle and questioning the meaning of life. Directed by Clifton Guterman, The Laramie Project tells the story of Laramie, Wyoming, during the months following the murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard, culled from 200 interviews with the people of the city. Flip through photos of the productions below:

Production Photos: Our Town and The Laramie Project at Theatrical Outfit Production Photos: Our Town and The Laramie Project at Theatrical Outfit 24 PHOTOS The productions star Maggie Birgel, Allan Edwards, Michael Hanson, Asia Howard, Curtis Lipsey, Shaun Maclean, Stacy Melich, Mary Lynn Owen, Maria Rodriguez-Sager, and Jayson Warner Smith. Our Town and The Laramie Project feature scenic design by Stephanie Busing, costume design by Sydney Roberts, lighting design by Ben Rawson, sound design by Bennett Walton, and properties design by Nick Battaglia.