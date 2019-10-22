A Look at Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Off-Broadway

The new comedy stars Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more and will officially open October 28.

MCC Theater's Off-Broadway premiere of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, will officially open October 28 after beginning previews October 3. The play explores the intersection of art and commerce through the lens of a restaurant and its genius chef, played by four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

The cast also includes W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel and presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which has been transformed into a kitchen for the production.

The play was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.