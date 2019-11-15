A Look at Tony Winner Cady Huffman in New Solo Show Marguerite

The production kicks off the new season at the Astoria Performing Arts Center.

The Astoria Performing Arts Center kicks off its 2019–2020 season with the New York premiere of Marguerite, a new solo musical, November 8–23 at The Church of the Redeemer. Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Will Rogers Follies, The Nance) stars in the musical featuring book and lyrics by Anton Dudley, music by Michael Cooper, and direction by APAC Artistic Director Dev Bondarin.

Marguerite traces the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada, from her immigration to New France in the 17th century. A fearless pioneer, her faith combined with determination helped her bring liberated women to the New World and to build the city of Montreal.

