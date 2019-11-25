A Look Back at the Many Jennas of Broadway's Waitress, From Jessie Mueller to Katharine McPhee

The Sara Bareilles musical will end its Broadway run January 5, 2020.

On November 25, Katharine McPhee returns to Broadway's Waitress to close out the show as its final Jenna. With music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Diane Paulus, Waitress will end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020. With McPhee back in Jenna's apron, we're taking a look back at the many performers who have baked pies at the Brooks Atkinson over the years. Originated by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, the character has since been played by Stephanie Torns, Betsy Wolfe, McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Bareilles herself, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff, and Jordin Sparks. Check out the Jennas below.

