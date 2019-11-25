A Look Back at the Many Jennas of Broadway's Waitress, From Jessie Mueller to Katharine McPhee

Photos   A Look Back at the Many Jennas of Broadway's Waitress, From Jessie Mueller to Katharine McPhee
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 25, 2019
The Sara Bareilles musical will end its Broadway run January 5, 2020.
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Matt Murphy

On November 25, Katharine McPhee returns to Broadway's Waitress to close out the show as its final Jenna. With music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Diane Paulus, Waitress will end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.

With McPhee back in Jenna's apron, we're taking a look back at the many performers who have baked pies at the Brooks Atkinson over the years. Originated by Tony winner Jessie Mueller, the character has since been played by Stephanie Torns, Betsy Wolfe, McPhee, Nicolette Robinson, Bareilles herself, Shoshana Bean, Alison Luff, and Jordin Sparks.

Check out the Jennas below.

A Look Back at the Jennas of Waitress on Broadway

Jessie Mueller
Waitress Playbill - March 31, 2017
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - July 2017
Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - November 2017
Jason Mraz and Betsy Wolfe
Waitress Playbill - January 2018
Jason Mraz and Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - February 11, 2018
Sara Bareilles
Waitress Playbill - April 10, 2018
Katharine McPhee
Waitress Playbill - September 2018
Nicolette Robinson
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - March 2019
Shoshana Bean
<i>Waitress</i> Playbill - September 2019
Waitress Playbill - September 2019
