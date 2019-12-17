A Look Inside Idina Menzel’s Holiday Celebration at Carnegie Hall

Following the release of her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, the Wicked alum performed at the famed venue December 11.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, who released her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18, celebrated the season with a Carnegie Hall concert December 11.

Menzel’s album, which coincided with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Porter and Lohr joined Menzel for the December 11 concert alongside Frozen writer Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The holiday event featured direction by David Alpert and music direction by Ron Fair.

Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

