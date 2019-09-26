A Look Inside Opening Night for Off-Broadway Revival of Caesar and Cleopatra

Photos   A Look Inside Opening Night for Off-Broadway Revival of Caesar and Cleopatra
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 26, 2019
David Staller directs the Gingold Theatrical Group production of the George Bernard Shaw comedy, which opened September 24.
The Gingold Theatrical Group's revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Caesar and Cleopatra officially opened September 24, following previews that began September 3 at Theatre Row.

Helmed by Artistic Director David Staller, performances will continue through October 12.

The staging features Brenda Braxton (Chicago, Smokey Joe's Café) as Ftatateeta, Rajesh Bose (Henry VI, The Seagull) as Pothinus, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables) as Caesar, Dan Dominques (Wild Goose Dreams) as Apolldorus, Jeff Applegate (Mamma Mia! national tour) as Rufio, Jonathan Hadley (Jersey Boys, Finian's Rainbow) as Britannus, and Teresa Avia Lim (Junk) as Cleopatra.

Shaw's 1898 comedy hasn’t been given a full production in New York City in over 40 years. As an early attempt to craft a theatrical relationship that evolved into the Eliza/Higgins partnership of Shaw’s Pygmalion, the play addresses women’s rights, sexual roles, empowering the disenfranchised, having the courage to define the self in the face of social and societal rigid expectations, being an active member of the community, and the dangers of Imperialist Colonization.

Flip through photos from the production below:

15 PHOTOS
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley_HR.jpg
Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, David Staller, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley_HR.jpg
Dan Domingues, Teresa Avia Lim, Jeff Applegate, Rajesh Bose, David Staller, Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, and Jonathan Hadley Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders, and Simon Jones_HR.jpg
Maryann Plunkett, Tyne Daly, David Staller, Tom Viola, Jay O. Sanders, and Simon Jones Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_David Staller and Stephen Schwartz_HR.jpg
David Staller and Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Douglas Sills, Karen Ziemba, and Tom Hewitt_HR.jpg
Douglas Sills, Karen Ziemba, and Tom Hewitt Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli_HR.jpg
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Malachy McCourt and David Staller_HR.jpg
Malachy McCourt and David Staller Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Jeff Applegate_HR.jpg
Jeff Applegate Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Brenda Braxton_HR.jpg
Brenda Braxton Walter McBride
Caesar & Cleopatra_Gingold Theatrical Group_Opening Night_2019_Rajesh Bose_HR.jpg
Rajesh Bose Walter McBride
