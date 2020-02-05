A Look Inside Opening Night of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 05, 2020
 
The new musical, with music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, opened February 4.
Ana Nogueira, Michael Zegen, Jennifer Damiano, and Joel Perez Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The New Group celebrated the official opening of the world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice at The Pershing Square Signature Center February 4. The musical, based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, follows two couples whose outlooks on life are changed by the sexual revolution.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, which began January 16, features music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Directed by Scott Elliott with musical staging by Kelly Devine, the world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted.

Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

Asmeret Ghebremichael Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Duncan Sheik Bruce Glikas/WireImage
James Brown III Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Lilli Cooper Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Molly Ringwald Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Molly Ringwald, Jill Mazursky, and Molly Cody Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Steven Sater Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Josh Hamilton and Lily Thorne Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Jeff Croiter Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Scott Stangland Bruce Glikas/WireImage
The world premiere features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jessica Paz. Orchestrations are by Duncan Sheik, and music supervision, vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Jason Hart. Antoine Silverman is the music coordinator, Jill Mazursky is the consultant, and Valerie A. Peterson is the production stage manager. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA.

