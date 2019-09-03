Inside Playbill Travel’s Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein

Playbill Travel embarked September 1 on its star-studded journey through Bordeaux, France, with Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein. For the first time, Playbill Travel and Intermezzo Magazine have partnered to create a remarkable week-long cruise within the renowned wine region of France, sailing through September 8.

Feinstein is joined by Tony Award winners Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys), and Paulo Szot (South Pacific), with pianist and music director Tedd Firth.

