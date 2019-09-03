Inside Playbill Travel’s Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein

Inside Playbill Travel's Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 03, 2019
 
Playbill’s star-studded journey through Bordeaux, France, set sail September 1.
Michael Feinstein and guests Playbill Travel

Playbill Travel embarked September 1 on its star-studded journey through Bordeaux, France, with Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein. For the first time, Playbill Travel and Intermezzo Magazine have partnered to create a remarkable week-long cruise within the renowned wine region of France, sailing through September 8.

Feinstein is joined by Tony Award winners Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys), and Paulo Szot (South Pacific), with pianist and music director Tedd Firth.

Flip through photos of the cruie below:

19 PHOTOS
Bordeaux Playbill Travel
Michael Feinstein and guests Playbill Travel
Nikki M. James and guests Playbill Travel
John Lloyd Young and guest Playbill Travel
Paulo Szot greeting guests on the top deck
Paulo Szot greeting guests on the top deck Playbill Travel
Sunset in Bordeaux Playbill Travel
Nikki M. James and husband Derek Playbill Travel
Guests in a citadel in Blaye Playbill Travel
Guests in the citadel Playbill Travel
Guests and Nikki M. James Playbill Travel
