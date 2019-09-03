Playbill Travel embarked September 1 on its star-studded journey through Bordeaux, France, with Broadway in Bordeaux With Michael Feinstein. For the first time, Playbill Travel and Intermezzo Magazine have partnered to create a remarkable week-long cruise within the renowned wine region of France, sailing through September 8.
Feinstein is joined by Tony Award winners Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), John Lloyd Young (Jersey Boys), and Paulo Szot (South Pacific), with pianist and music director Tedd Firth.
Flip through photos of the cruie below:
A Look Inside Playbill Travel’s Broadway in Bordeaux with Michael Feinstein
Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27,2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.